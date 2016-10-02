Names and faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Gregg Carlson is the new chief executive officer at Lee Wetherington Homes. Carlson previously worked as the Tampa division president for one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and helped with the company’s land acquisition and sales.
Heather Ivanits has joined Coastline West Realty of Florida’s Bradenton office as a sales associate. She previously worked in real estate sales with Keller Williams.
D. Robert Hoyle, P.A., participated in a panel discussion at the Florida Bar Annual Conference concerning problems with confidentiality in mediations. He appeared as Chairman of the Florida Bar Alternative Dispute Resolution Section. Hoyle is a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Law School Mediation Program and Capital University Law School.
Maribeth Snyder recently was hired as marketing assistant at Coastal Orthopedics Sports Medicine and Pain Management. Snyder previously worked as a promotions assistant at iHeartMedia Inc. She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida.
Carl Vasile is agent of the month at EXIT Real Estate Property Solutions.
