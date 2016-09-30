Bradenton farmers’ market opens for season on Saturday, accepts SNAP

The 2016-2017 season of the downtown Bradenton farmers’ market returns on Saturday with all of the fresh produce, seafood, poultry, beef and breads you could want, and then some. The market closes down Old Main Street (12th Street West) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Saturday from Oct. 1 to May 27.
This year people can shop using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program program. The SNAP Bonus Bucks program is available for the purchase of fresh produce, seafood, poultry, beef and other foods such as bread, honey, cheese, olive oil and herbs, up to $20, according to a release from Realize Bradenton.
The market is produced and promoted by Realize Bradenton, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a “more vibrant, attractive and prosperous Bradenton area for residents, visitors and businesses.” Realize Bradenton obtained a $2,500 grant this year that allows for the use of SNAP electronic benefits transfer cards.
“We designed this grant to be user-friendly, so patrons using SNAP do not need to sign up or apply,” Jeremy Piper, communications manager for Realize Bradenton, said in an email. “Anyone using SNAP at the market simply needs to visit the Farmers’ Market SNAP booth, located near Lou’s Diner on Old Main Street, to swipe their EBT card in exchange for Market Bucks.”
The number of vendors at this year’s Bradenton Farmers’ Market opening day, compared to 28 last year
Source: Peg Haynes, Realize Bradenton farmers’ market manager
Through the grant, patrons receive Bonus Bucks up to $20. For example, if you use your SNAP EBT card to purchase $20 in Market Bucks, you’ll receive $40 in Market Bucks. The SNAP Bonus Bucks are available once every Saturday to anyone using EBT through the 2016-2017 season until the grant is exhausted, Piper said.
Other new features include a Kids’ Corner with activities on the first Saturday of each month and the Rainbow Kitchen, which provides food demonstrations and tastings. Some vendors have made additions to their offerings as well.
“Our focus is to bring more availability and variety to our patrons,” said Christa Leonard, farm operations manager at Geraldson Community Farm. “We are increasing market production and adding a micro-greens and pea/sunflower shoot production to the mix. Our goal is to get people to shop locally and learn to source from what we are able to grow in this area and to provide healthy, organic options to the market scene.”
Lisa Fulk of Sunshine Canning works with Geraldson Community Farm to produce the variety of locally sourced jams and pickles she sells at the market.
“I like doing the Bradenton market because I’m from Bradenton and work with Geraldson Community Farm with a lot of the products we make, so it’s very Bradenton-based,” Fulk said.
Lily and David Agee run Bayberry Acres, a chicken-and-egg farm based in Wauchula. The Agees originally were based in Bradenton, where David is an attorney, but moved to a rural property when their chicken business grew. This year, Bayberry Acres will offer cut-up chicken and cooked samples in addition to whole chickens and brown eggs.
The 2016-2017 sponsors of the Bradenton Farmers’ Market include the Bradenton Herald, the Downtown Development Authority, Florida Blue, Manatee Community Federal Credit Union and Mosaic.
Farmers’ market opening day activities:
Mainly Art: Dozens of local artists and craftspeople displaying and selling their creations. Art, crafts and live music are available throughout the day on 4th Avenue West where it connects with the weekly Bradenton Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street. Following opening day, Mainly Art will continue every third Saturday of each month until the end of May.
Chef at the Market: Chef Dave Shiplett of Birdrock Taco Shack and Dana Johnson of Sugar Cubed Bakery will cook together and create a meal to sample. Chefs will shop the market around 9:30 a.m. and conduct a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. on the corner of Old Main Street and 4th Avenue West.
Kids’ Corner: Fun 4 SRQ Kids will have a booth where children can decorate a reusable shopping bag to bring with them each time they visit the market. Children can enjoy new activities at Kids’ Corner every first Saturday of each month.
Rainbow Kitchen: Food demonstrations and tastings using a rainbow of fresh foods. Rainbow Kitchen is presented by Manatee County Family Nutrition Program’s SNAP-Ed, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education in Florida.
Live Music: Trevor Bystrom Duo will perform a variety of music on the south block and Paige Merriman, an emerging artist, will perform at Mainly Art. Live music is scheduled for each Saturday until the end of May.
Other ongoing activities include: Manatee County Master Gardeners on the first Saturday of the month, Florida Department of Health activities on the second Saturday of the month, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) health screenings for blood pressure and diabetes on the third Saturday of the month and Creative Learning Stations, presented by the Central Manatee Library, on the fourth Saturday of the month.
For a complete list of activities, for more information on the farmers’ market to apply for a vendor spot, visit http://www.bradentonfarmersmarket.com/.
