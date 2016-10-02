Focus on Manatee: Wildlife Inc. fills role as stewards of the land

We are blessed to live in an area filled with natural beauty and abundant wildlife. Whether it is the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico along our beaches or the 30,000 acres of land in our county parks and preserves, locals and visitors alike enjoy exploring our pristine community.
From visiting our area’s mascot, Snooty the Manatee, to kayaking through the mangroves, there is no shortage of opportunities to get up close and personal with the wildlife and ecosystems in the Bradenton area.
Many organizations in our community are committed to maintaining and preserving our area’s natural beauty and wildlife. Among them, Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center is dedicated to educating the public and treating all species of animals that are sick, injured or orphaned, as well as releasing those that are capable back into the wild.
This passionate organization has been rescuing and caring for wildlife for almost 20 years while completely funded by donations and volunteers. Each year more than 3,000 sick, injured and orphaned native birds, mammals and reptiles come through their doors.
These 3,000 animals include unwanted exotic pets such as crocodiles, wild boar, African tortoises, Burmese pythons, bearded dragons and even prairie dogs. Unlike domestic animals that can be treated at the vet, wild animals require specially trained and permitted staff for round-the-clock care. Wildlife Inc. is the region’s only rehabilitation center equipped to care for all species.
Through the work of its staff and its group of passionate volunteers, Wildlife Inc. is able to place or release a majority of these animals back into the wild. Those that cannot be released are provided with a home at Wildlife Inc., where the staff works with the animals to educate the community.
Interested in attending a show? The public can enjoy these educational shows as part of Mixon Fruit Farms’ Orange Blossom Express Tram Tour. The shows are for all ages and unique experiences include watching a crocodile fed by hand, the chance to hold a baby alligator, petting a 12-foot python, feeding a wild hog and more. Tours operate daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
I encourage you to experience one of our community’s hidden gems. Assets like Wildlife Inc. set our area apart and give visitors another reason to explore here, enjoy Florida as it once was and become educated about our native wildlife.
If you can’t visit the rehab center, please consider making a donation to this important organization that is protecting our ecological system.
To learn more about Wildlife Inc. Education and Rehabilitation Center, attending a show or how you can help, visit www.wildlifeinc.org/
Elliott Falcione, Executive Director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 222.
