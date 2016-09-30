Robert Glenn Fleming selected for the Manatee Ag Hall of Fame

The late Robert Glenn Fleming Sr. has been selected as the 2016 Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductee, organizers of Farm City Week announced this week.
A life-long resident of Terra Ceia who died in 2006 at the age of 86, Fleming served the farmers of Manatee County for 47 years at Kilgore Seed Company in Palmetto, a company which later became Asgrow Florida in Ellenton.
“Farmers would stop by the store in the morning to talk to Glenn about their problem and see what his suggestion was for a solution like a sick person would a pharmacist. Kilgore’s became the meeting place for farmers and growers to share problems and see what they were using or doing about the problems,” according to the announcement of his selection.
“Even though his main job was at the store, his most loved job was his small farm on Terra Ceia. He grew several experimental varieties of tomatoes, onions and other vegetables as an experiment to see what worked best. He was known for his onions which were called Terra Ceia Sweets. He grew onion sets for other farmers. He and his wife Zula grew cut flowers that were sold at the family fruit stand,” the announcement said.
Fleming also worked with Edison Plastics Company to try different plastics to see which would work in the Manatee County area for farm pest control.
He was a fourth-generation farmer on Terra Ceia, and liked to say that he had been all over the world, but didn’t want to be any place other than Terra Ceia.
During World War II, he served as a flight engineer and gunner in the 82nd Bomber Squadron, 12th Bomber Group in the China-Burma-India Theater.
He served as a deacon at Palm View Baptist Church, commissioner of the Palmetto and North River fire districts for 31 years, member of the American Legion and Veteran of Foreign Wars, and the Palmetto Rotary. The North River Fire Station on Experimental Road is named in his honor. He was also a lifetime member of the Village Improvement Association of Terra Ceia
Fleming will be honored at noon Nov. 16 during Farm City Week. The event will be held at the Palmetto Womens Club. There is no cost for the lunch but reservations are required. RSVP to Jordan Chancey at palmettofcw@yahoo.com.
For more information about the luncheon call Diane Ingram at 941-721-2034.
