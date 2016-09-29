Business

September 29, 2016 3:49 PM

World Rowing Championships ticket packages available

Herald staff report

Ticket packages for the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota are available through tickets.wrch2017.com.

Multi-day passes comprising two, four and eight days are available for purchase in general admission ($20-$80), grandstand ($75-$150), championship pavilion ($80-$200) and beach ($30).

Single-day tickets will be available early next year.

This will be only the second time in the event’s 48-year history that it will be held in the United States. The other was in 1994 in Indianapolis.

