New rowing facility to open in Lakewood Ranch

Under the direction of Trish Chastain, Kevin Chastain and Bev Kinder, Powerhouse Row and Fitness is expected to open in mid-October in Lane Plaza on the corner of State Road 70 and Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch.
The facility will have more than 20 rowing machines, and classes will range in lengths, intensity and cross-training techniques. Classes are designed to bridge the gap between rowers on the water and fitness enthusiasts wanting a low-impact but effective strength and cardio workout.
The 2017 World Rowing Championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
Comments