Business

September 27, 2016 1:01 PM

Faces in Business

Mildred Moten-Golden

Agent/owner

Moten-Golden Insurance Agency Inc., 1021 Carlton Arms Blvd., Bradenton. moten-golden.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Don’t give up when you find yourself having challenges, and you will have those, to remain focused and appreciate the fact that there will always sunshine after rain.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Work in an environment with young women, probably in coaching as far as support. Looking back at my life I would have appreciated the experience of a mentor and being able to draw from someone. I enjoy being able to render support. I like to see women moving forward and doing positive things for themselves.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: I left the security of a captive agent position and decided to go independent not having any idea what would come my way but it allowed me more flexibility. I am very happy with what I do now.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: In my younger days I would have said Europe. Paris is romantic but things seem to be so uncertain outside of this country. I’d visit the United States instead.

Angie Monroe

