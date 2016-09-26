Carlson hired as CEO of Lee Wetherington Homes

Southwest Florida homebuilder Lee Wetherington Homes recently named Gregg Carlson as the company’s new chief executive officer.
Carlson, who worked for the homebuilder from 1993-2002, has more than 30 years in the real estate and homebuilding industry.
Wetherington Homes is known for its high-end building, and Carlson aims to help the homebuilder recapture the middle-market home demographic in the $400,000-$800,000 range. He also will help the company search for new neighborhood opportunities in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
