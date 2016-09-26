County commissioners to vote on convention center hotel on Tuesday

Manatee County commissioners will vote on plans to construct a 250-room hotel next to the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The county is working with the city of Palmetto, its Community Redevelopment Agency and Improvement Network Development Partners, LLC to develop a full-service, six-story hotel at 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto.
More than 17,000 square feet of public function space is proposed, including an 8,000-square-foot ballroom and a full-service restaurant that would seat 240. The vote is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
