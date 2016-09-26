Ribbon cutting: RTB Tactical LLC

A ribbon cutting was held for RTB Tactical LLC, 6214 White Clover Circle, Lakewood Ranch. The veteran owned and operated company provides clients with the knowledge and training to be able to protect themselves and their loved ones and specializes in personal safety consulting, firearms training from basic to advanced, situational awareness presentations, security protocol consulting and gun modifications. For more information, call 941-706-7039 or visit rtbtactical.com.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
