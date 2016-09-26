Gas prices in Bradenton-Sarasota area continue to decline

Average gas prices across Florida have declined for 25 consecutive days, according to AAA, with motorists in the Bradenton-Sarasota area paying an average of $2.08 per gallon of regular unleaded on Monday.
The GasBuddy live tracker, which surveys 308 outlets in the area, said prices were averaging $2.07 per gallon in Manatee County and $2.11 in Sarasota County. That’s a slight decrease from a week ago, when the averages were $2.08 and $2.13, respectively.
Statewide, the average was $2.14, while the national average was $2.20.
