Ribbon cutting: ParkCrest Landings LLC

A ribbon cutting was held for ParkCrest Landings LLC, 5725 First Ave. E., Bradenton. The complex offers residences featuring impressive design and elegant interiors, characterized by comfort and warmth with a stress-free lifestyle, resort pleasures, miles of walking trails and lakeside pools. For more information, call 941-345-4913 or visit parkcrestlandings.com.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
