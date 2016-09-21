3 Kmart locations in Manatee, Sarasota not on latest list of closures

Kmart announced it will close another 64 stores by mid-December as the struggling company looks for more ways to generate cash, though all three locations in Manatee and Sarasota counties will remain open.
The only Florida store affected by this round of closings is in Panama City. The area has three Kmart locations: 7350 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton, 6121 Hwy. 301 in Ellenton and 501 N. Beneva Road in Sarasota.
The latest closures are in addition to the announcement in April by parent Sears Holdings Corp. that it would close 68 Kmart stores during the summer. At that time, it also said it would close 10 Sears locations.
As of Jan. 30, Kmart operated 941 stores, so Sears will have closed 14 percent of its locations under that banner this year.
Comments