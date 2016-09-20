Faces in Business

Dave Samler
Realtor/Administrator
Coastline West Realty of Florida, 2614 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. clwrealtyfl.com.
Q: What was the best business advice you received?
A: Treating people with respect and always be honest and trustworthy.
Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?
A: Although I love what I am doing right now, I feel a calling to coaching or teaching, or both, as I was a baseball/basketball coach and taught physical education and math for over 32 years. And I enjoy working with young people.
Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?
A: Changing from education to real estate. That was not so much a risk but a big challenge and there was some financial involvement.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?
A: I would start right here, in the U.S. There are so many beautiful places to visit.
Angie Monroe
