Sweet deal on cake balls at Mall at UTC on Sept. 25

I’m telling you about Sweet Doctors’ 5-year anniversary celebration so that you can plan your entire weekend around this very important event.
Sweet Doctors, a bakery business built in Sarasota from the ground up, is offering its signature cake balls for 50 cents on Sunday, Sept. 25, to celebrate the company’s fifth birthday. The 50-cent special will only be found at the Sweet Doctors store in The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive, on the lower level between Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.
What is a cake ball? They’re bite-sized balls of heaven, made by mixing crumbled cake with frosting and coating it in a candy shell.
Michael Stinson, chief cake baller at Sweet Doctors, told the Herald via email that any orders of more than 100 must be submitted in advance, but otherwise, Sweet Doctors fans (including yours truly) can go crazy.
These are not your average cake balls. Stinson has come up with flavors I haven’t seen anywhere else. From Birthday Cake to Cookie Butter to Lavender to Fruity Pebble, Sweet Doctors has something for everyone. And in case you can’t make it to the cake ball bargain of all bargains, know that Sweet Doctors ships anywhere in Florida (though you’ll have to pay full price for them.)
Sweet Doctors also makes cupcakes, cookies, cakes, cheesecake, cookie cakes, chocolatier popcorn and even fruit-infused wine.
Other anniversary specials include 50-cent mini cupcakes, $2 “double sammys,” which are treats with butter cream frosting sandwiched between two cookies, and a 2 for $25 on fruit-infused wine and 2 for $35 on port wine.
