Ribbon cutting: Mauldin & Jenkins CPA, LLC

A ribbon cutting was held for Mauldin & Jenkins CPA, LLC, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 1200, Bradenton. The company offers professional services including accounting, audits, tax planning and return preparation, individual and estate tax services, information assurance services, entrepreneurial services, and employee benefit audits. For more information, call 941-747-4483 or mjcpa.com.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
