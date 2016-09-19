Business

September 19, 2016 11:23 AM

Sept. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Sept. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Domino’s Pizza and local Italian restaurant Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria are honoring the day with discounts.

By Janelle O’Dea

Tuesday is for you, pepperoni lovers.

Sept. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, according to whoever it is that decides these seemingly random food-theme days.

Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, which has locations in Sarasota and University Park, is offering a 20 percent discount on any size pizza scattered with the spicy, smoky sausage.

Visit either location below and receive the discount on any size pepperoni pizza.

Sarasota: Located in Expo Plaza on Clark, 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota, 941-921-9600

University Park: Located in The Shoppes at UTC, 8203 Cooper Creek Boulevard, University Park, 941-359-6400

Domino’s Pizza is also celebrating with a week-long BOGO offer. Customers must order online through www.dominos.com or through Domino’s ordering apps available on iPad, iPhone, Android, Windows Phone 8 and Kindle Fire according to a Domino’s release. The free pizza must be less than or equal to the value of the purchased pizza.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

