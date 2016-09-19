Tuesday is for you, pepperoni lovers.
Sept. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, according to whoever it is that decides these seemingly random food-theme days.
Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, which has locations in Sarasota and University Park, is offering a 20 percent discount on any size pizza scattered with the spicy, smoky sausage.
Visit either location below and receive the discount on any size pepperoni pizza.
Sarasota: Located in Expo Plaza on Clark, 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota, 941-921-9600
University Park: Located in The Shoppes at UTC, 8203 Cooper Creek Boulevard, University Park, 941-359-6400
Domino’s Pizza is also celebrating with a week-long BOGO offer. Customers must order online through www.dominos.com or through Domino’s ordering apps available on iPad, iPhone, Android, Windows Phone 8 and Kindle Fire according to a Domino’s release. The free pizza must be less than or equal to the value of the purchased pizza.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
