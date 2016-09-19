Suncoast gas prices continue to drop

With Florida mostly unaffected by a major leak in the Colonial Pipeline, gas prices across the region and state continued to drop during the past week.
According to AAA, the average price per gallon for regular unleaded Monday in the Bradenton-Sarasota area is $2.09, about three cents less than this time one week ago. The state average is $2.16, also down three cents from last week, while the national average is $2.20.
According to the GasBuddy live tracker, which surveys 308 outlets in the area, prices were averaging $2.08 per gallon in Manatee County and $2.13 in Sarasota County. That’s two cents cheaper in Manatee than a week earlier, and three cents less in Sarasota.
While most of Florida’s supply of gas comes from refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee are feeling a big impact from the Colonial Pipeline leak.
Prices in Georgia are averaging $2.26 per gallon, up 16 cents during the past week. In Tennessee, the average is $2.10, up 10 cents from last week. Georgia and Tennessee are among six states that have declared a state of emergency after the Colonial Pipeline leak was detected. The others are Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
