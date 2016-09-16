Keke’s Breakfast Cafe on Cortez Road West open for business

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W., is now open for business. Keke’s is located in Cortez Plaza next to LA Fitness.
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and serves a variety of breakfast and lunch dishes all day, including Florida Pancakes, topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries and powdered sugar, and a variety of omelets.
Since opening its first location outside The Mall at Millenia in Orlando in fall 2006, Keke’s has grown to 24 locations spanning Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota-Bradenton, Lakeland and the Space Coast, according to a Keke’s release.
Keke’s also has a location planned for 3456 Clark Road in Sarasota, as well as five other Bradenton-Sarasota locations.
For the Keke’s Cortez Road menu, visit https://www.facebook.com/KekesBreakfastCafeCortez.
