Names and Faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Deena Suliman Ried is the new account executive for Knight Marketing. Prior to joining the firm, Ried held similar client management positions with various local companies, among which were senior traffic analyst and consumer advocate. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, where she majored in both communication and French modern language.
J. Allison Archbold has been accepted into Class II of the Florida Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Archbold is a shareholder in the law firm of Fergeson, Skipper, Shaw, Keyser, Baron & Tirabassi, P.A. Archbold is certified by The Florida Bar and has an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating from the attorney rating site Martindale-Hubbell. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a U.S. Marine Corps Judge Advocate, is on the Board of Directors of the Sarasota County Bar Association and serves in various positions of numerous other community organizations.
Lisa J. Howard, CFRE, was appointed new chief executive officer and Andy Reeves will be the new chief operating officer at Lighthouse of Manasota. Howard previously was the director of development and is a certified fund raising executive, a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and member of its board of directors. Reeves previously was vice president and market leader with BB&T.
Erzsike Papan, D.V.M, is the new veterinarian at the Humane Society of Manatee County, where she also completed a surgical externship. Dr. Papan attended veterinary school at St. Matthew’s University in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and completed her clinical year of veterinary school at Purdue University, graduating in 2012.
Linda Brown, retired Regional Administrator Division of Blind Services, was elected president of the 2016 Board of Directors at The Lighthouse of Manasota, Robert Stroud, attorney at Blalock Walters, P.A., was elected vice president, and David C. Cruikshank, a retired insurance executive, was elected treasurer. The boards new members are Angela Abrams, a certified ophthalmic technician, Ana Betancourt Rivera of Family Advocate Children First, Arysol Soltero Niffenegger, M.D., Michelle Tarullo, SPHR, SHRM-SCP of the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota, and Richard Draper, R.A. of Draper & Daughters. Relected members include Scott B. Han, O.D., of The Eye Associates and Josh Kitchner, president of K&P Benefits Consulting Group.
Darcie Duncan is the top sales producer and Terry Hayes is the top listing agent at Duncan Real Estate. Duncan is broker-owner of Duncan Real Estate.
