Florida’s unemployment rate remains 4.7 percent

Even as Florida continues to add jobs at a healthy rate, including more than 22,000 in the private sector in August, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.7 percent last month, according to figures released on Friday.
While speaking at a marketing and production company in Fort Myers, Gov. Rick Scott focused on the 22,600 private-sector positions created in August, bringing the number created this year to 167,700.
Even so, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.7 percent for the fourth consecutive month. In Manatee County, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in August; it was 4.5 percent in Sarasota County. Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from July at 4.9 percent.
The industries gaining the most jobs during the past year in the Bradenton-Sarasota area were education and health services (2,500), leisure and hospitality (1,800), professional and business services (1,300), government (700), construction (500) and manufacturing (400).
During his speech in Fort Myers, Scott also focused on Florida continuing to outperform several national trends. For example, for the 53rd consecutive month, the state’s job growth rate – it was 3.4 percent in August – exceeded the nation’s growth rate (1.9 percent),
