Business

September 15, 2016 3:40 PM

List of Manatee County restaurants closed for preseason break

To take some time off before the season hits, several Manatee County chefs have closed their restaurants for a few weeks in September. Here’s a list of all closed restaurants and the length of their break.

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

It’s almost that time. Yes, the time of year when Manatee County roads and restaurants fill with seasonal residents.

Residents and restaurateurs know the time all too well. For that reason, many chefs and restaurant owners use September as a month to escape for a few weeks before the craziness begins.

Via Seafood Shack, here’s a list of restaurants and their vacation dates:

▪ Ortygia, closed Sept. 28-Oct. 6

▪ Blue Marlin Grill, closed Sept. 21-28

▪ Euphemia Haye, closed Sept. 5-29

▪ Harry’s Continental Kitchen, closed Aug. 21-Sept. 29

▪ Duffy’s Tavern, closed Sept. 6-27

▪ Star Fish Company, closed Sept. 5-18

▪ Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, closed Sept. 6-13

▪ Bortell’s Lounge, open only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September.

▪ Seafood Shack will be closed Sept. 26 and 27 and will reopen Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.

If we missed any, please email jodea@bradenton.com and we’ll add them to the list.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Florida citrus industry won't roll over to greening disease

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos