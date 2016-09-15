List of Manatee County restaurants closed for preseason break

It’s almost that time. Yes, the time of year when Manatee County roads and restaurants fill with seasonal residents.
Residents and restaurateurs know the time all too well. For that reason, many chefs and restaurant owners use September as a month to escape for a few weeks before the craziness begins.
Via Seafood Shack, here’s a list of restaurants and their vacation dates:
▪ Ortygia, closed Sept. 28-Oct. 6
▪ Blue Marlin Grill, closed Sept. 21-28
▪ Euphemia Haye, closed Sept. 5-29
▪ Harry’s Continental Kitchen, closed Aug. 21-Sept. 29
▪ Duffy’s Tavern, closed Sept. 6-27
▪ Star Fish Company, closed Sept. 5-18
▪ Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, closed Sept. 6-13
▪ Bortell’s Lounge, open only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September.
▪ Seafood Shack will be closed Sept. 26 and 27 and will reopen Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.
If we missed any, please email jodea@bradenton.com and we’ll add them to the list.
