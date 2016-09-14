Two new Bradenton hotels hope to open by end of summer in 2017

Two new hotels received final approval from Bradenton officials Wednesday for land at 5515 Cortez Road, just south of Golden Corral and west of Walmart.
After the planning commission approved the project last month, the city council gave the green light to build a Country Inns Suites and a Town Home Suites by Marriott on six acres of vacant land.
Ward 3 City Councilman Patrick Roff said the two hotels will fill a need in an area that doesn’t have a lot of hotels, “but a lot of growth. It’s putting something in there that will increase the tax base while helping out the surrounding businesses.”
Leo Sand, of Sand Architects
The project includes three access points to the adjacent hotels, a sidewalk on the eastern perimeter and a crosswalk to Walmart. Nearby residents expressed concerns early in the process, but there was no opposition Wednesday. Though the developer had the right to build a 90-foot-high building, the hotels are being limited to three stories.
To further accommodate residents’ concerns, the project will include a 6-foot solid wall on the western boundary that separates the property from a nearby neighborhood, as well as a landscape buffer to ensure privacy is maintained for both the residents and the hotel guests. Semi-truck parking also will be prohibited in the rear of the hotels to keep noise to a minimum.
Minnesota-based Sand Architects is representing the developer, Bradenton Hospitality LLC. Leo Sand said he’s happy to bring the long-awaited project to Bradenton.
“It’s going to go forward rather quickly and we hope to have it open by this time next year,” Sand said.
The project first began in 2010 when the Great Recession stalled development. It was originally planned for one hotel and a restaurant, but the 2010 pre-development application expired, so the new project was presented in its place. According to the Manatee County Property Appraiser website, the land was formally owned by Bradenton Lodging LLC, which was inactivated in 2011.
The property was transferred to Bradenton Hospitality LLC for $10 in February 2016 and is valued at $198,000.
