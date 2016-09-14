Ribbon cutting: Manasota Pediatrics

A ribbon cutting was held for Manasota Pediatrics, 3425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. The clinic offers general pediatrics care, prevention and wellness, immunizations, school and sports physicals, behavioral and ADHD care, special needs children, asthma and allergy care, overweight children help, and contraception care for teens. For more information, call 941-355-1777 or manasotapediatrics.net.
Photo courtesy of Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
