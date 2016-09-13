Business

Goodwill will anchor renovated shopping center

Local investment group Cortez/34th St., LLLP, recently purchased a nearly 62,000-square-foot shopping center at 3501 Cortez Road, Bradenton, for $5,593,000.

Previously a medical office plaza, the facility will be upgraded to a Class-A retail center, with Goodwill serving as the anchor tenant.

In being converted into a Class-A retail center, the property – which was not listed for sale before the agreement was reached – will undergo extensive renovations. Those renovations are expected to be finished in March.

Medical retail tenants DaVita and Alignment Healthcare will remain in the center.

Herald staff report

