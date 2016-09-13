Business

September 13, 2016 10:30 AM

Faces in Business: Stephen S. Berlin

Stephen S. Berlin

Managing partner

Berlin Law Firm, 200 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota. berlinlawfirm.com

Q: What was the best business advice you received?

A: Communication with your clients is the best customer service. Make sure that they are part of the process and they feel involved every step of the way.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Medical doctor. I like to make a difference and help people. I also want to do things that are worthwhile doing and, at the same time, intellectually challenge me.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Opening this law firm. I left a job that I’d been at for 17 years, earning a fixed salary, to then start a business ... which is now a little over a week old.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Israel. I’d love to see where it all started and my faith is very important to me. From there on to Scotland for the golf.

Angie Monroe

