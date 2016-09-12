2016 Chamber Expo slated for Nov. 9

The Manatee Chamber of Commerce will team with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in hosting the 2016 Chamber Expo from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
The event annually attracts more than 1,000 attendees, and more than 150 exhibitors are expected. The deadline to reserve booth space is Nov. 1.
Tickets cost $5 and parking is free.
For more information, contact Kim Dalglish at (941) 748-3411 or at KimD@ManateeChamber.com, or visit manateechamber.com/expo.
Herald staff report
