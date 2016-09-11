Names and Faces in Manatee and Sarasota

Mischa Kirby was named the new president of the Central West Coast Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association. Kirby is director of marketing and communications at Marie Selby Gardens.
Sonia Velasco was elected as the new board president of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals. Prior to election as president, Velasco served two terms of four years as the board secretary. She is a marketing and business development consultant and has worked with local businesses, restaurants and non-profit organizations in the Sarasota-Manatee area.
Karin Grablin and David Lloyd from SRQ Wealth Management recently attended LPL Financial’s Focus 2016 in San Diego, one of the financial industry’s premier events and the largest annual conference hosted by LPL, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer.
Dr. Andrés E. O’Daly joined Coastal Orthopedics Sports Medicine & Pain Management as orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle treatments. Dr. O’Daly previously practiced as an orthopedic surgeon in Centro Medico de Caracas, Venezuela. He completed a foot and ankle surgery fellowship through the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He earned his doctor of medicine degree and completed his first orthopedic residency at the Central University of Venezuela. He earned his second residency from Johns Hopkins University after completing a research fellowship on peripheral nerve regeneration.
Dr. Byron Young joined Critical Veterinary Care of Sarasota as an owner and chief of surgery. He is a graduate of Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine and completed his master’s degree and surgical residency at Virginia Tech in 2002 and attained his board certification in 2004. Prior to joining CVC, Dr. Young was a staff surgeon with D.C. Vets Small Animal Veterinary Surgery of Northern Virginia and Maryland.
Gary Harles II and Ashley Wise joined the team of real estate professionals at EXIT Sunset Realty. Harles started his real estate career in Los Angeles on the commercial side in property management. Wise has an associate’s degree in human service and has a background in sales and sales management.
Priscilla Frye is the new director of real estate and market development for Goodwill Manasota. She previously was real estate manager at Beall’s. Frye holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Florida’s Warrington College of Business.
Michael Hughes and Stephen Frederico joined Keller Williams Realty Select as real estate agents. Hughes graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Information Technology Services. Frederico retired from an extensive law enforcement career. He received the New York State Medal of Merit for his heroic effort in Beirut, Lebanon while serving in the US Marine Corps.
