Wawa files permits for location on Upper Manatee River Road

Wawa, an amenity-heavy gas station and convenience store, is continuing its growth in Manatee County and filed permits this week to begin construction of a location on Upper Manatee River Road. It will make for the sixth Wawa in the county.
The new Wawa at 1450 Upper Manatee River Road will be located close to the intersection of State Road 64 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
The intersection is surrounded by several other businesses, including Publix supermarket, Beef O Brady’s, Acapulco Mexican restaurant, Subway, SunTrust Bank, Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, Bank of America, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.
Wawa locations in Manatee County
The Wawa on Upper Manatee River Road would make for the sixth in Manatee County
- 701 1st St. E., Bradenton
- 5306 14th St.
- 4455 State Road 64 E.
- 4506 53rd Ave.
- 14510 State Road 70 E.
Source: wawa.com
