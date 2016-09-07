Mobile home firm acquires 25 acres

Equity Lifestyle Properties of Chicago, an operator of mobile home communities throughout Florida, recently purchased 25 acres in Ellenton for $2 million, according to Manatee County records.
The land is located next to the Ridgewood Estates mobile home park, which is owned by Equity Lifestyle Properties.
According to Equity’s web site, the company owns 99 mobile home communities throughout Florida, including 10 in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Clearwater-based Victory Road LLC sold the land to Equity Lifestyle Properties last month, according to Manatee County records.
Herald staff report
