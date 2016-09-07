Neal Communities purchases remaining sites in Collingtree

Neal Signature Homes has entered an agreement to purchase the remaining home sites in Collingtree, a neighborhood at Country Club East in Lakewood Ranch.
The Lakewood Ranch-based residential developer will close on eight of the 32 sites this year and secure the rest in 2017, according to a release sent by Neal Signature Homes’ public relations agency ThreeSixOh.
“Collingtree has been an extremely successful community within Country Club East,” Randy Turkovics, president of Neal Signature Homes, said in the release. “Since its opening, we have continued to see strong sales and we believe strongly in the growth of the market segment that is buying homes there. Country Club East is a beautiful community that home buyers see tremendous value in.”
Multiple Collingtree floor plans are available from three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.
Other neighborhoods in Country Club East include Haddington, The Highlands and Windy Hill. Home prices in all four neighborhoods vary between the low $400,000 and mid $700,000 range.
Collingtree has 62 home sites and after the purchase agreement is completed, Neal Signature Homes will own all of them, according to the release. Collingtree residents recently saw a new workout center and 20,000 square-foot golf clubhouse and restaurant, The Lodge at Royal Lakes, open.
Neal Signature Homes describes itself as a “semi-custom, luxury” home builder with residential projects in south Hillsborough, Sarasota and Manatee counties. Neal Communities, Neal Signature Homes’ parent company, builds along the Gulf Coast of Florida in Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, Fort Myers, Naples and Tampa. Neal Communities was established in 1974 by Pat Neal.
Neal’s companies together are one of the top three landowners in Lakewood Ranch, according to a Bradenton Herald analysis of Manatee County Property Appraiser data. The other two top landowners in Lakewood Ranch are the Lakewood Ranch Community Development Districts and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, a Lakewood Ranch-based land management and agribusiness company.
Community development districts are defined on the lakewoodranchgov.org page as “a local unit of special purpose government created under Florida Statutes, Chapter 190.” The districts are “responsible for the maintenance of certain facilities and improvements within the District.”
