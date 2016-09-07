External storage solutions for iPhone

SanDisk’s iXpand portable storage solutions has added the iXpand memory case to the innovative accessory line of products.
The case is available for the iPhone 6/6s and adds up to 128 gigabytes of storage for digital images, music and videos, or to run a backup of any files on your device.
Everything stored in the memory case is easily accessed with the free SanDisk iXpand Case App. Anything stored in the case can be used directly from the app; there’s no need to transfer or download the content to your iPhone.
You can set the app to back up videos and images from your iPhone whenever the app is launched and set a password to protect them.
The case and the app automatically organize everything into folders for easy access. Once you choose what you want loaded, the app decides where it needs to be. Everything I tested it with was right on.
The iXpand memory case has internal memory in choices of 32, 64 or 128GB and with an optional add-on 1900 mAh battery pack ($39.99) that can double your battery capacity. The battery snaps on and off the case, so it’s there only when you need it.
The case weighs an ounce and the top pops open so you can slide your iPhone in and out. It is available in gray, red, sky blue and teal.
sandisk.com; $129.99 for the 128GB, $99.99 for the 64GB and $59.99 for the 32GB.
LIGHTING THE WAY
Pyle Audio has solved one of the biggest problems of the selfie generation has: images that are poorly lit.
The new Lite-Me Selfie Lighted Smart Case is first and foremost an iPhone case (iPhone 6s/6s Plus). When you look at the rim around the front facing touchscreen, you’ll see bright LED lights for lighting your selfie images.
Inside the case is a 1750 mAh rechargeable battery to power the lights and provide an extra boost of power when your smartphone’s battery is low. You control the lights with the push of a button and can adjust the brightness and strobe light effects.
PyleAudio.com; $49.99
MORE WITH LESS
Distil Union’s Wally iPhone Wallet Cases and Stick-Ons can turn any smartphone into a wallet case in seconds.
When you look at the case, it’s not big and bulky, nor does it leave credit cards or other contents exposed.
The case is accurately described as “discreet card access to help carry less everyday.” You can store up to three credit cards or photos, as well as a driver’s license and a few dollar bills.
To get your credit cards out, there’s a Wally pull-tab ribbon; just give it a tug to expose the contents.
The case is made with premium leather, featuring a protective, shock absorbent bumper. If you have a case already, the Wally Stick-On Wallet Skins are made with premium leather and have the slim appearance while holding up to three credit cards.
The stick-on attaches to the back of the case with a Smart 3M Alternahesive and leaves nothing behind when removed. After the stick-on is installed, it does not get in the way of any of the camera’s features, ports or cameras.
distilunion.com; $39.99-$49.99 for the wallet case, $24.99-$39.99 for the stick-on case
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman.
Comments