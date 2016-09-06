The Latest: Charges planned against Jill Stein from protest

The Latest on legal proceedings involving the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline (all times local):
8 p.m.
North Dakota authorities plan to pursue charges against Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein for spray-painting construction equipment at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest.
Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said Tuesday that the charges would be for trespassing and vandalism. State court records Tuesday evening didn't yet list any formal counts against Stein.
A spokeswoman for Stein says that activists invited her to leave a message at the protest site. She says Stein wrote "I approve this message" in red spray paint on the blade of a bulldozer.
Stein, who is anti-war and advocates for clean energy, camped out with protesters Monday evening.
---
6:20 p.m.
Authorities say law enforcement officers responding to protesters at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction area on private property in North Dakota pulled back because they determined it wasn't safe to respond.
Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the primary goal is public safety, including for law enforcement. Authorities also are looking into a report of a drone flying overhead.
Authorities say a group of between 150 and 200 protesters, including some carrying hatchets and knives, gathered at the construction area Tuesday morning. Officials say two protesters were secured to heavy equipment.
No pipeline workers were at the site, and no arrests have been made.
---
5:40 p.m.
The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says a federal judge's decision to temporarily stop work on some, but not all, of a portion of the Dakota Access Pipeline puts his people's sacred places "at further risk of ruin and desecration."
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Tuesday that work will temporarily stop between State Highway 1806 and 20 miles east of Lake Oahe, but that work will continue west of the highway.
Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement that the tribe is disappointed that the judge's decision doesn't stop the destruction of sacred sites while the tribe waits for a different ruling.
Boasberg said he'll issue a decision by the end of Friday on the tribe's broader push that challenges federal regulators' decision to grant permits.
---
5:15 p.m.
An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says it is grateful that work will be temporarily stopped on a section of the four-state oil pipeline.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Tuesday that work will temporarily stop between State Highway 1806 and 20 miles east of Lake Oahe, but that work will continue west of the highway because he believes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lacks jurisdiction on private land.
The tribe requested the stoppage after a weekend confrontation between protesters and construction workers near Lake Oahe due to workers allegedly bulldozing sites that attorney Jan Hasselman said were "of great historic and cultural significance to the tribe."
Hasselman said Tuesday that the tribe was "disappointed that some of the important sacred sites that we had found and provided evidence for will not be protected."
Boasberg said he'll issue a decision by the end of Friday on the tribe's broader push that challenges federal regulators' decision to grant permits.
---
4:55 p.m.
A Dakota Access attorney says if there weren't disturbances on the section of the oil pipeline that was part of a federal judge's decision, it would be completed by the end of the week.
Attorney Bill Leone said during Tuesday's hearing that there are 700 people constructing the pipeline in North Dakota. He also said that there were two more attacks on crews Tuesday.
A weekend confrontation between protesters and construction workers near Lake Oahe prompted the tribe to ask Sunday for a temporary stop of construction, which a judge partially granted Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office, a spokeswoman for Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners and a spokesman of environmental group Earthjustice didn't immediately respond to telephone messages requesting comment.
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II is expected to release a statement on Facebook later Tuesday.
---
3:45 p.m.
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has spray-painted construction equipment at a protest site in North Dakota against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.
A spokeswoman for Stein said Tuesday that activists invited her to leave a message at the protest site. Stein wrote "I approve this message" in red spray paint on the blade of a bulldozer.
Stein, who is anti-war and advocates for clean energy, camped out with protesters Monday evening.
A federal judge granted the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's request Tuesday to temporarily stop work on some, but not all of a portion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline to safeguard cultural sites in North Dakota. He said he will issue a full opinion on the tribe's broader push that challenges federal regulators' decision to grant permits to the operators of the pipeline by Friday night.
---
4:35 p.m.
A federal judge has granted the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's request to temporarily stop work on some, but not all of a portion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline to safeguard cultural sites in North Dakota.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Tuesday that work will temporarily stop between State Highway 1806 and 20 miles east of Lake Oahe, but that work will continue west of the highway because he believes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lacks jurisdiction on private land.
The request granted by Boasberg is different than the tribe's broader push that challenges federal regulators' decision to grant permits to the operators of the four-state pipeline. Boasberg said he expects to issue a full opinion on that lawsuit by the end of Friday.
A weekend confrontation between protesters and construction workers near Lake Oahe, North Dakota, prompted the tribe to ask Sunday for a temporary stop of construction.
Attorneys for Energy Transfer Partners filed court documents Tuesday morning denying that workers have destroyed any cultural sites.
---
12:20 p.m.
The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline says in a court filing that it opposes the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's request for a temporary work stoppage in North Dakota.
The tribe wants a federal judge to halt construction in the southern part of the state to prevent the destruction of sacred and culturally significant sites. The request came after Saturday's skirmish between pipeline workers and protesters.
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Attorneys for Energy Transfer Partners filed court documents Tuesday denying that workers have destroyed any cultural sites.
The Army Corps of Engineers said in court documents that said it won't oppose the tribe's request in the interest of "preserving peace."
The judge is weighing a broader challenge to federal permits granted for the pipeline, and has said he'll rule by Friday.
---
9 a.m.
The Army Corps of Engineers won't oppose the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's request for a temporary work stoppage on part of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The tribe has requested a halt to the construction of a 2-mile stretch of the pipeline near Lake Oahe, North Dakota, to prevent the destruction of sacred and culturally significant sites.
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
A protest of the $3.8 billion oil pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois turned violent on Saturday. Court documents filed Monday say the Corps "acknowledges that the public interest would be served by preserving peace near Lake Oahe."
The pipeline company hasn't responded to the tribe's motion.
The judge will also consider the tribe's challenge to permits for the pipeline granted by the Corps. A decision is expected by Friday.
