Newk’s to open Monday at UTC

Newk’s Eatery is scheduled to open its newest restaurant on Monday in the Mall at University Town Center as part of the fast-casual brand’s goal to open as many as 30 new restaurants in Florida in the next five years.
The Aeolus Group, which opened the first Newk’s in Clearwater in December, said it intends to open as many as 11 restaurants in the Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Lakeland and Clearwater markets during the next several years.
Located at 5405 University Parkway, Newk’s will offer indoor dining for 140 guests and patio dining for 50 more. It will be open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Herald staff report
