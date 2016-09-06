MacAllisters Grill and Tavern closed for renovations

MacAllisters Grill & Tavern closed as of Labor Day and will reopen after Sept. 23.
According to an email sent out by the MacAllisters owners, Tina and Greg Bliss, the Lakewood Ranch restaurant’s kitchen will get a makeover as well as floor resurfacings in the bar and dining room. The Blisses are hosting open interviews during the renovation period for the following positions:
Hosts, bussing and food running staff from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at MacAllisters, 8110 Lakewood Main Street, Lakewood Ranch
Servers from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 at MacAllisters
MacAllisters Grill & Tavern offers seafood, steaks, pasta, sandwiches, salads and wraps for lunch or dinner. If you’ll miss the food at MacAllisters too much during their three-week hiatus from MacAllisters, you can always visit the other Lakewood Ranch restaurant owned by the MacAllisters founders, Karen and Malcome Ronney.
The Ronneys sold MacAllisters to the Blisses in January 2015 and now own and operate The Granary, at 2547 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. The Granary offers breakfast and lunch every day.
