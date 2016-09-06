Business

September 6, 2016 12:28 PM

Faces in Business

Lindsey Leech

Director of business development

Duncan Real Estate, 310 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, teamduncan.com.

Q: What was the best business advice you ever received?

A: Always be honest and truthful in everything you do.

Q: If you could choose another profession, what would it be?

A: Personal shopper for a very rich person. I love shopping, the actually going-to-a-store shopping.

Q: What is the biggest risk you’ve taken in your career?

A: Having my own business. It was doing great but then the economy tanked and I had to make the hard but thankfully timely choice to close it.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you start?

A: Greece. Because of its culture and history, and I’d visit Athens, the islands and the beaches.

Angie Monroe

