Beltone Center holds food drive

As part of its parent company’s effort to feed those less fortunate, the Beltone Hearing Center located at 7208 Cortez Rd. W. in Bradenton is participating in a food drive through Sept. 16.
Those donating a non-perishable food item will receive a free pack of batteries for hearing aids, or a free hearing screening.
As part of its mission to help feed local communities around the country, Beltone will match all food donations with a cash donation to Feeding America, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding real, community-focused solutions to hunger and poverty.
Herald staff report
