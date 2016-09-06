Wells Fargo apologizes for ads that appear to devalue arts over sciences

Wells Fargo is apologizing for advertisements that appear to devalue careers in the arts over those in science.
The San Francisco-based bank generated backlash on social media from prominent artists over the company’s ads promoting its upcoming Teen Financial Education Day. “A ballerina yesterday. An engineer today. Let’s get them ready for tomorrow,” reads one of the print ads.
Another ad reads: “An actor yesterday. A botanist today. Let’s get them ready for tomorrow.”
Over the weekend, artists from “Frozen” songwriter Robert Lopez to “Glee” actress Jenna Ushkowitz took to Twitter to criticize the bank.
Hey kids, don't listen to the ignoramuses at @WellsFargo. On the other hand, if a bank ad could make you give up your dream, be a botanist.— Robert Lopez (@lopezbobby) September 4, 2016
Shame on you, @wellsfargo pic.twitter.com/MqUZaUu40H— Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) September 3, 2016
2016's highest paid actor at $64 million vs highest paid botanist at $165,049. @WellsFargo, u sure ur a bank? #math pic.twitter.com/wBOUWM5PXe— Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 3, 2016
Brb gonna take out a Wells Fargo loan to go write Botany: The Musical!— josh groban (@joshgroban) September 3, 2016
Wells Fargo issued an apology for the ads on social media, noting the campaign “fell short” of its intended goal.
We offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our Sept. 17 Teen Financial Education Day. pic.twitter.com/DcsjX8LWAy— Wells Fargo News (@WellsFargoNews) September 3, 2016
A spokesperson for Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment.
