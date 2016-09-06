Business

Wells Fargo apologizes for ads that appear to devalue arts over sciences

By Deon Roberts

Wells Fargo is apologizing for advertisements that appear to devalue careers in the arts over those in science.

The San Francisco-based bank generated backlash on social media from prominent artists over the company’s ads promoting its upcoming Teen Financial Education Day. “A ballerina yesterday. An engineer today. Let’s get them ready for tomorrow,” reads one of the print ads.

Another ad reads: “An actor yesterday. A botanist today. Let’s get them ready for tomorrow.”

Over the weekend, artists from “Frozen” songwriter Robert Lopez to “Glee” actress Jenna Ushkowitz took to Twitter to criticize the bank.

Wells Fargo issued an apology for the ads on social media, noting the campaign “fell short” of its intended goal.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment.

