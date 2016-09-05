Puerto Rico agriculture sector to receive $4M federal boost

One of Puerto Rico's largest universities is receiving $4 million from the National Science Foundation to help boost the U.S. territory's agriculture sector.
The University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez said Monday that it will use the money in part to recycle biomass to improve soil conditions and create biodegradable plastic. Officials said they will also seek ways to improve the soil's ability to retain water. Local officials will receive help from the University of South Carolina.
Puerto Rico's governor has been trying to revive the island's agriculture sector amid a decade-long economic crisis. Last week marked the first time in 30 years that Puerto Ricans could buy locally produced rice.
