Police shoot man firing shots at Trump National Doral
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance stretching from Cuba to the Southeastern Gulf. The system, which is expected to drench South Florida this week, was given less than a 40 percent chance of developing into a named storm.