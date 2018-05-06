One dead, two critically injured in Saturday night crash

A 69-year-old woman from Maryland was killed Saturday night after the car she was a passenger in failed to yield to another vehicle, causing the two to collide.
At 9:24 p.m. the vehicle, a 2009 Jetta, was headed south on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left turn lane approaching the intersection of Honore Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car was being driven by another 69-year-old woman.
Around the same time, a Ford Taurus driven by a 27-year-old Bradenton man was heading north on Lockwood Ridge Road in the right lane coming up to the same intersection.
The driver of the Jetta failed to yield for the Taurus, making a left turn onto Honore Avenue, and as a result, the front of the Taurus slammed into the right side of the Jetta in the intersection.
After the impact, troopers said, the Jetta spun until coming to a stop in the northeast corner of Honore Avenue. The Taurus continued straight until coming to a stop in a northeasterly direction of Lockwood Ridge Road.
The passenger in the Jetta, whose name has not been released pending next of kin notification, died at the scene. Both drivers were transported to area hospitals and are in critical condition.
