Village of the Arts welcomes spring with a tour of art gardens

Twentieth-century gardening wiz Ruth Stout once said, “I love spring anywhere, but if I could choose I would always greet it in a garden.”
This Saturday, the Artists Guild of Manatee will welcome spring with its 14th annual tour of garden spaces in and around the colorful homes of Village of the Arts in downtown Bradenton.
Gardens of all shapes, sizes and hues will be on display throughout the work-and-live homes. This year’s tour will include walks through traditional gardens, art displays and craft demonstrations by Village of the Arts community members. Music, healing arts and culinary demos using fresh garden produce are planned.
“These are not just gardens,” said Stephen Boyes, event chair for the garden tour. “They can have any connection with art or creating an outdoor space for people to hang out in and enjoy.”
The event is free, but a $20 donation to the guild will get visitors a VIP package with four tickets which can be traded in at locations throughout the village for beverages and small gift items. The tour coincides with the village’s monthly art walk, so there will be lots of art and other odds and ends for sale.
Boyes is creating an outdoor living room of sorts using wooden furniture that he has accumulated over the years. The pieces will be for sale, but also available for visitors to stop, sit down in and enjoy.
Jean G. Farmer is chair of the beautification committee for the village and proprietor of Fun Girl Art. Her shop will feature an installation of art made with reclaimed wood and live moss out front and mobile clothing gallery Hearts Desire inside, in addition to Farmer’s usual art for sale.
“I’m excited about all of us coming together for the same thing,” Farmer said. “And it’s during one of the best growing weekends of the year.”
Local artisan Gene Tenery of 14th Avenue West Studios is a mixed media artist who works with copper, oil and pastel. For the tour, Tenery decided to combine his metal craft with the garden concept.
First, Tenery had a brand new native plant garden installed on the front lawn of his home and studio. The garden features bee, butterfly and hummingbird-friendly plants picked out with help from Annie Schiller of Florida Native Plant Nursery in Sarasota and advice from the Manatee chapter of the Audubon Society and the Sarasota County Butterfly Club. Tenery then forged a large copper butterfly, torched the metal to add vivid pinks, greens and silvers, and affixed it to a wrought-iron bench in the garden.
Tenery said he hopes to use the event to recruit other village residents to start their own native gardens to aid pollinator species. His goal is to get commitments for 50 new gardens.
"We'll start small and work our way up," Tenery said.
According to Farmer, the tour is meant to inspire gardening ambitions in villagers and visitors alike. That is why she thought it would be a good idea to invite some experts.
Master gardeners from Manatee County Cooperative Extension Service will be stationed at the VIP stations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. offering knowledge and advice on beginning or maintaining a beautiful garden of one’s own. Or, at the least, how to keep one or two plants alive.
The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. Best bets for nearby parking are on the south side of the village along 11th Street and 13th Street, or at the downtown parking garage at Manatee Avenue West and 10th Street West. Maps of the village will be provided.
More information can be found at villageofthearts.com.
Where to grab a drink or a bite in the village:
- Arte Caffé (Italian Bakery and Market): 930 12th St. W.
- Arts and Eats Restaurant and Gallery (New American cuisine): 1114 12th St. W.
- Bird Rock Taco Shack and Atomic Cat Ice Cream (quirky tacos and craft ice cream): 1004 10th Ave. W.
- CopaMoca (Italian pastry and coffee): 1506 13th St. W.
- Ortygia (Sicilian, French and Mediterranean-fusion cuisine): 1418 13th St. W.
- Retrobaked (Sweet treats): 933 12th St. W.
