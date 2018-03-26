Two Florida wildfires merge in Greenway and Collier County

A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm. In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page, Chad Caddell appeared in front of a keyboard to the opening notes of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. Caddell poked fun at himself, singing about “that principal who thinks he’s hilarious” and joking that parents may slash his tires due to the high amount of snow days.