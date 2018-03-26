More Videos

Two Florida wildfires merge in Greenway and Collier County

A windshift pushed the fire into Collier-Seminole State Park, and firefighters were defending buildings in Seminole Indian Reservation Village, according to the Florida Forest Service. Winds also were expected to push the fire back into an area that was previously burned. Roads also were closed because of low visibility due to the smoke and flames near the roadway.
Collier County Sheriff's Office via Storyful
Florida

Students and gun control advocates marched in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Local

The historic home built near the Gamble mansion has had a storied past; it's future is more uncertain. In 1925, the United Daughters of the Confederacy came together to buy the Patten House, then the organization donated it to the state. A recent visit from state officials may determine the old home's destiny. Music by www.BenSound.com

Weather

A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm. In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page, Chad Caddell appeared in front of a keyboard to the opening notes of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. Caddell poked fun at himself, singing about “that principal who thinks he’s hilarious” and joking that parents may slash his tires due to the high amount of snow days.

Crime

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Indian Trails Middle School’s sports complex in Palm Coast, where two teens were engaged in a fight. Deputies discovered that not only had the boys been fighting but the father of one of the boys, had instigated the argument, and then jumped in.