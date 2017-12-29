What’s open and closed for New Year’s? And when will they pick up the trash?

Buses
Manatee County Area Transit: On New Year’s Eve, the Anna Maria Trolley will run extended hours until 1 a.m. There will be no fixed route, Handy Bus, para transit or Longboat Key Shuttle service on New Year’s Eve or Jan. 1, but the Anna Maria Trolley and beach express will run regular service. Manatee Trolley (Anna Maria Island) will run regular hours.
Sarasota County Area Transit: There will be no (SCAT) bus service on Jan. 1, with the exception of the Siesta Key Breeze. Regular bus service will operate on New Year’s Eve.
Government offices
Anna Maria: Closed Jan. 1.
Bradenton Beach: Closed Jan. 1.
City of Bradenton: Closed Jan. 1.
City of Palmetto: Closed Jan. 1.
City of Sarasota: Closed Jan. 1.
Holmes Beach: Closed Jan. 1.
Lakewood Ranch Town Hall: Closed Jan. 1.
Town of Longboat Key: Closed Jan. 1.
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 1.
Manatee County Tax Collector’s Office: Closed Jan. 1,
Clerk of Circuit Court
Manatee County: Closed Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: Closed Jan. 1.
Garbage pickup
City of Anna Maria: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided will be provided the day after the holiday. There will be no collection on Saturdays or Sundays.
City of Bradenton: Garbage that would be normally scheduled for pickup on Jan. 1 will be collected the following day. Garbage normally collected on Jan. 2 will be collected on Wednesday.
City of Bradenton Beach: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided will be provided the day after the holiday.
City of Palmetto: No collections on Jan. 1. Collection will be pushed back by one day for those weeks.
Holmes Beach: Any disposal and collection service that would have been regularly provided on Jan. 1 will be provided the day after the holiday.
Manatee County: Any applicable holiday occurring during regular collection days will result in collections taking place one day later for the remaining days that week.
Sarasota County: No collection service provided on Jan. 1. Service will be delayed one day for the remainder of the holiday week. Any regular Friday collection delayed by a holiday will occur on Saturday.
Grocery stores
Detwilers: Closed Dec. 31. Regular hours Jan. 1.
Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 1.
Publix: All stores close at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Regular hours on Jan. 1 but all pharmacies are closed.
Winn-Dixie: All stores open regular hours.
Libraries
Manatee County: All libraries will be closed on Jan. 1.
Sarasota County: All libraries will be closed Jan. 1.
Post office
All branches: Closed Jan. 1.
Schools
Manatee County: Closed through Jan. 5.
Sarasota County: Closed through Jan. 5.
Parks
Manatee County: Public parks, preserves and beaches remain open to the public. Manatee County and Buffalo Creek golf courses will remain open throughout the holidays. G.T. Bray will close at noon Dec. 31 and will reopen on Jan. 2.
Sarasota County: Arlington Park and Aquatic Center will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Payne Park Tennis Center will be open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31. It will be closed Jan. 1. The Knight’s Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Jan. 1. It will be open normal operating hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., on New Year’s Eve.
The Bradenton Herald
Business offices: Closed Jan. 1.
