Police swarm Champs-Elysees after shooting

One police officer was killed and two injured in a shooting attack on Paris’ Champs-Elysees boulevard on Thursday. French police confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by officers while fleeing the scene. Hundreds of police swarmed the area near the Arc de Triomphe following the attack that occurred around 9pm. This video from Ludovic Vickers shows the police response in the aftermath of the attack.