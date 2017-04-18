Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers
A mother in Florida filmed her 10-year-old son being arrested and led to a police car in handcuffs from his elementary school by two officers on April 12. According to reports, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office served the young boy a juvenile version of a warrant for an incident that occurred in November 2016, when he allegedly kicked a teacher.
Luanne Haygood via Storyful
