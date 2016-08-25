Mobile Top Stories for 247 app

August 25, 2016 11:51 PM

Falcons defeat Tigers in volleyball

Herald Staff Report

Sophie Bilik had seven kills, 13 digs, nine aces, 24 assists and three blocks as Saint Stephen’s volleyball team defeated visiting Palmetto 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 on Thursday night.

Ashleigh Rodhouse had nine kills and 18 digs for the Falcons (1-1), and Zoey Block contributed six kills, seven block assists and two digs.

Palmetto dropped to 0-2.

Calvary Christian 3, Braden River 2: Lea Beukema had 19 service points, two aces and 34 digs for the host Pirates (1-1), but Calvary Christian prevailed 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7.

Sydney Jaco had 17 kills, 26 digs and three aces for Braden River.

Junior varsity: Braden River lost 25-12, 25-18 to Calvary Christian to fall to 1-1. ... Lemon Bay defeated visiting Out of Door Academy 25-12, 21-25, 15-13.

Boys golf

Manatee 180, Palmetto 191: Moe Wood led the Hurricanes to a season-opening win with a 39 at Buffalo Creek. Lane Skon was the top scorer for Palmetto (1-1) with a 46.

