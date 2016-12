Weekly FABC girls basketball Florida state poll

2:21 Bernie Cheeseman named Manatee County government 2016 Employee of the Year Pause

3:47 Manatee curls up to clear canoe in Tampa Bay

1:36 Station dedicated to retired fire chief

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

2:21 Mother and daughter arrested after reporting assault: 'That could have been anybody'

0:40 Suspect in armed robbery of Bradenton convenience store arrested

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:16 Miami singers get their shot at being part of Hamilton