December 19, 2016 12:24 AM

Manatee County area high school sports schedule for Week of Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Bayshore at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Braden River at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m.

Palmetto vs. TBD at Disney Tournament, TBD

Booker at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Bishop Kenny at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Bayshore, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Southeast at Manatee, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto, 7 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys basketball

Sarasota Christian at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota Military Academy at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA

Palmetto vs. TBD at Disney Tournament, TBD

Boys soccer

Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sarasota at Braden River, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Palmetto at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Girls weightlifting

County Championships at Manatee, 2 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Girls basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA

Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Southeast at Palmetto, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Palmetto at Manatee, 7 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch at Braden River, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys basketball

Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA

Manatee at Gulf, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, Dec. 23

No events scheduled

 

Saturday, Dec. 24

No events scheduled

 

Sunday, Dec. 25

No events scheduled

