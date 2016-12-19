Manatee County area high school sports schedule for Week of Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19
Boys basketball
Bayshore at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Braden River at Bradenton Christian, 6 p.m.
Palmetto vs. TBD at Disney Tournament, TBD
Booker at Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Bishop Kenny at Cardinal Mooney, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Bayshore, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Southeast at Manatee, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Boys basketball
Sarasota Christian at Manatee, 7:30 p.m.
Sarasota Military Academy at Bayshore, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA
Palmetto vs. TBD at Disney Tournament, TBD
Boys soccer
Braden River at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sarasota at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Palmetto at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Girls weightlifting
County Championships at Manatee, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Girls basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA
Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Southeast at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Palmetto at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch at Braden River, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys basketball
Southeast at Lakewood Ranch, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bayshore vs. TBD at Riverview Tournament, TBA
Manatee at Gulf, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
No events scheduled
Saturday, Dec. 24
No events scheduled
Sunday, Dec. 25
No events scheduled
