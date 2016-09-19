Winning streaks by Braden River and Manatee lead this week’s football numbers

We’re approaching the halfway point to the 2016 high school football season, which means area teams have started district games. Those have a direct bearing on playoff fates.
So which digits from Week 4’s slate stood out for this week’s Numbers Game?
Well, read below to find out and we’ll spin it forward to Week 5 this Friday.
24
Braden River’s regular season winning streak is now at 24 straight following Friday’s latest East Manatee Bowl victory over archrival Lakewood Ranch. The Pirates’ third straight win in the series was marked by dominating defense and the running of Raymond Thomas (129 yards) and Deshaun Fenwick (106 yards). Thomas has run for more than 100 yards in four of his last five regular season games. The lone time he didn’t surpass that number was his final game of 2015, when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the first half of the 7A-11 clincher against Palmetto.
Manatee’s current winning streak in district games is also at 24 straight. The Hurricanes reached that number on Friday behind Keyon Fordham’s running and an unrelenting defense. The defense, which has had an up-and-down season, was on point Friday against Tampa Alonso. The Hurricanes shut out the Ravens and allowed just 18 rushing yards. Manatee’s defense also had a safety, forced four turnovers (three on downs) and saw three key pass breakups in the win. The Hurricanes’ last defeat in a district game came against Venice in 2009, and they’ve rolled to seven straight district titles.
22
IMG Academy’s winning streak. As a Florida High School Athletic Association independent, the Ascenders do not participate in the playoffs, and their quest for a mythical national title is intact following a victory over Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, which was the last team to defeat them in 2014. IMG is ranked No. 2 in USA Today’s Super 25 national poll.
50
Distance, in yards, for Palmetto kicker Freddy Manriquez’s second field goal against Sarasota last Friday. It’s the longest field goal in Palmetto’s program history. The previous long was Adam Resnick’s 48-yarder in 2000. The field goal is also the longest this season for Manatee County kickers. Palmetto’s defense, with Zach Wyatt’s fumble return for a score and Andrew Duncan’s interception return for a score, anchored the program’s third straight victory over the Sailors for the first time in history. It’s the second straight week that the Tigers achieved some program history after pulling the same feat — three consecutive wins — against Southeast one week earlier.
315
Amount of passing yards Southeast quarterback Alex Taylor tallied in Friday’s 42-0 rout of Bayshore. That was 39 more yards than Taylor had all season, as he entered the district opener with 276 passing yards combined in the first two games. The junior is in his first football season at Southeast and completed 72.2 percent of his passes with three touchdowns against the Bruins.
-0.55
Average rushing yards per carry for Bayshore in Friday’s loss at Southeast. The Seminoles swarmed the Bruins’ rushing attack the entire night as Bayshore finished with minus-38 rushing yards. Southeast sacked Bayshore quarterback Ryan O’Neill six times to stake a claim as the top team in Class 5A-District 11.
Jason Dill: 941-745-7017, @Jason__Dill
Comments